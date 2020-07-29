Sidharth Shukla And Neha Sharma’s Dreamy BTS Picture From Their Song Screams Love

All the die-hard fans of Sidharth Shukla are waiting with bated breath for the release of his upcoming music video titled Dil Ko Karaar Aaya wherein he will be seen romancing actor Neha Sharma. The song which is soon going to be released on July 31, 2020, has kept all the 'SidHearts' on their toes as the makers have also been unveiling some beautiful posters of the same. Now with just two days left for the release of the romantic number, a BTS picture of Sidharth and Neha from the sets of the music video has been going viral on social media.

Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma's BTS picture surfaces online

Talking about the picture, it is a lovely monochrome frame wherein Sidharth and Neha can be seen amidst a romantic and passionate still from the song. The two are donning the same outfits which were released on the official poster of the song. Sidharth can be seen looking dapper in a full-sleeved black attire. While Neha makes way for a pretty picture in a red high slit attire. The Balika Vadhu actor can be seen holding Neha in his arms in the picture which is enough proof of their infectious chemistry. The BTS picture has inevitably raised the curiosity for the track amongst the fans. Take a look at the picture.

The song is crooned by Neha Kakkar

The song will mark the first collaboration of Sidharth and Neha and netizens are excited to see them weave magic together in the song. The song, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya is touted to be a soulful romantic track and is crooned by Yaseer Desai and Neha Kakkar. The music of the song has been composed by Rajat Nagpal while Rana has penned down the lyrics.

The track was shot in Della Resorts, Khandala. Earlier, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor was also seen in the music video, Bhula Dunga wherein he was seen opposite his close friend and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Their chemistry in the song was much appreciated by all the 'SidNaaz' fans and the track was crooned by Darshan Raval. Meanwhile, Neha was last seen in the film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opposite Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan.

