Sidharth Shukla To Star In MV 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaye' With Neha Sharma?

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill starrer music video Bhula Dunga was a hit amongst many fans. The song was banked on the popular chemistry of the two former Bigg Boss contestants. Now ardent fans of Siddharth Shukla can't wait for another in-the-works music video alongside Neha Sharma. The two prominent actors will reportedly be seen in the music video Dil Ko Karaar Aaye. The shoot locations and the clapboard pictures from the filming location were shared by a fan club which is now doing the rounds on the internet.

The music video will reportedly star Neha Sharma who is credited with films like Crook, Tum Bin, and the recent film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which is the latest addition to the list. Neha essayed the role of a Mughal princess in the film which was a blockbuster at the Box Office as per trade reports. Siddharth Shukla, on the other hand, is sailing on the Bigg Boss 13 winner fame and waiting for a project to make his comeback as per reports. He was seen in Bhula Dunga music video last. Apart from his musical ventures, he has also endorsed a few brands recently.

However, the two actors have not officially announced any professional engagements yet. Neha Sharma had said in one of her recent Instagram stories that she is resuming work soon and is happy about it. The video stories showed her on the set, in some hilly location. The serene location had a pool and an amusing view, as per her video. She panned her camera around her staff members who were all equipped with masks. The actress also showed how her shoot ended, as was enthusiastic about it.

The fan club is also claiming that the two will star together for the project for the first time ever. It wrote, “Confirmed!! #SidharthShukla is shooting for his next project with #NehaSharma titled as "Dil Ko Karaar Aaye" at Della Resorts, Khandala (Lonavala) Retweet If you are Excited & can't wait for first look #BiggBoss Tak.” The clapper mentioned the names of the two actors in question and netizens started expressing their excitement towards the projects. Many resorted to social media to express excitement.

Here is the post shared by the Fanclub-

Confirmed!! #SidharthShukla is shooting for his next project with #NehaSharma titled as "Dil Ko Karaar Aaye" at Della Resorts, Khandala (Lonavala)



Retweet If you are Excited & can't wait for first look#BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/NYeOiktl8I — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 12, 2020

Fan reactions to the collaboration

Dil Ko Karaar Aayee 🔥🔥



They both will surely rock it~ excited for Music video Hottie #NehaSharma & Our handsome hunk #SidharthShukla together shooting in filmcity.......



Retweeted if u excited..... 😇😇 pic.twitter.com/REORzZrTBB — Biggboss14_khabri (@bb14_khabri) July 12, 2020

