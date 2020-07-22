Sidharth Shukla Announces 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' Release Date With New Poster, Read Details

Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma's upcoming music video, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya is of the most anticipated ones. Earlier his fans went into a frenzy when he had shared his first look from the video. In a recent post, both Sidharth and Neha have shared the Dil Ko Karaar Aaya release date.

Sidarth Shukla and Neha Sharma's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya release date announced

Earlier in the evening, Sidharth Shukla took to his Instagram account to post a still picture from his upcoming music video, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya. Not only that, but he also announced the release date for it. According to the poster, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya will release on July 31, 2020 at 11 am.

In the picture posted by Sidharth Shukla, he is seen standing close to Neha Sharma holding her and looking intensely at her face. While Neha, on the other hand, is coyly looking down dressed in a beautiful red, high-slit gown. The backdrop is that of a hilly area.

Adding a caption to the post, Sidharth wrote, "#ExcitedForDilKoKaraarAaya @nehasharmaofficial @nehakakkar @anshul300 @yasserdesai @iamrajatnagpal @rana_sotal @magicsneya @raghav.sharma.14661". Take a look:

Neha Sharma also took to her Instagram account to post a boomerang video of her and Sidharth Shukla. They are clad in the same clothes but this time, standing inside a glasshouse. Behind them, water is falling down the glass panes rapidly.

Adding a caption to her post, Neha wrote, "Release date is here👏🏼😬💕#DilKoKaraarAaya #31stjuly @realsidharthshukla @anshul300 @raghav.sharma.14661 @magicsneya @nehakakkar @yasserdesai @iamrajatnagpal @_jimmyzdesigner_ @ritashukla22 @tanvichemburkar". Take a look:

Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma had also shared other stills, posters and videos of their Dil Ko Karaar Aaya music video. In an earlier post shared by both of them, the poster of the music video was revealed. In the picture, the actors could be seen sitting close inside a boat decorated with fairy lights. Both Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma are clad in beautiful white outfits.

According to reports, the music video has been shot at Khandala's Della Resorts. The music video was supposed to be a surprise for Sidharth Shukla's fans. However, when the director shared a clapper board picture from the shoots, details about it got leaked online.

Dil Ko Karaar Aaya music video is helmed by Sneha Shetty who had earlier directed Badshah and Jacquline Fernandez's Genda Phool music video. The music has been composed by Rajat Nagpal while the lyricist is Rana. The singers are finally revealed to be Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai.

