Fans Say "We Love You" Defending Halsey After She Posted Her Apology

Well-known American singer Halsey had recently gotten into trouble regarding a post that she shared on social media. The singer has previously gotten in trouble for sharing content on her social media as well while having received backlash for her views. She has invited similar trouble upon herself quite recently about a post that she shared; on being criticised for the same, she also apologised. Have a look at what happened.

Fans react to Halsey's apology

A trend was flowing on Instagram called “Post a photo of...”, with various kinds of photos being posted by a number of netizens. Eventually, a fan asked the singer to post a picture of her ‘lowest point’. That was soon followed by her response where the singer posted an image of herself wearing nothing but underwear, which happened to be the time when she had an eating disorder. The singer thus portrayed that phase as the ‘lowest point in her life’. The post soon started receiving a lot of criticism on social media.

TW: disordered eating



I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning. I was very nervous to post it and didn’t think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle. — h (@halsey) December 28, 2020

As soon as Halsey’s eating disorder post went live, she started receiving a lot of criticism and outrage from a number of netizens. The numbers were high enough for the singer to consequently post her apology on Twitter, as she said she was apologetic for posting the photo of her eating disorder without a ‘trigger warning’. Her fans immediately jumped to her support, showering their love onto the singer. They showed her their appreciation and even called her 'queen'.

we love you — kayla (@bloompostcard) December 28, 2020

queen — tai // minor ✰ (@taiscardigan) December 28, 2020

I appreciate you for this 💜 — tima (@urmyfamiliar) December 28, 2020

Honey you don’t have to continue apologizing 🥺 — JoJo (@withlovejohana) December 28, 2020

thank you for posting it and being honest. it's important — kali berry💙✨(she/her) (@livebylyrics17) December 28, 2020

Halsey has built a rather loyal fan base over the past few years as her career progressed. She has been extremely vocal and outspoken about several social as well as political issues. Apart from an eating disorder, the singer has also suffered from bipolar disorder and has been upfront about her health issues. She has sung various popular songs such as Bad at Love, Sorry and had also made a short appearance in the film A Star Is Born starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

