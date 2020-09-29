Halsey’s Songs List Every Music Lover Must Check Out On Her Birthday

Singer Halsey started writing music when she was 17 years of age, and in 2012 she began posting videos on social media sites such as YouTube and Kik, and in particular Tumblr. After gaining popularity with her track Ghost on social media, she signed with Astralwerks, feeling that they gave her more creative freedom than other labels that contacted her, as mentioned by her in an interview with Music Connection. The singer's debut studio album, Badlands, was released on August 28, 2015. She had described Badlands as a concept album about a dystopian future society known as "The Badlands”. On the occasion of Halsey’s birthday today, here are some popular songs crooned by the singer.

Also Read: On Halsey's Birthday, Here's Trivia Quiz Based On 'Ghost' Singer

Halsey's popular songs to check out

929

This track was the closing song on her studio album titled Maniac. The lyrics of the same hinted on the perils which she faced from being in the spotlight since the age of 19. The song consists of lyrics like 'Who do you call when it is late in the night?' which depicted the same.

Also Read: Halsey Sings 'Dear Mr President' For 2020 TIME100's Top 100 Influential People List

Ghost

The track played a major role in catapulting the singer to fame. It was just recorded by her as a fun test session along with her friends. But it went on to make the singer land a record deal with Astralwerks in the year 2014.

Also Read: Halsey Writes A Heartwarming Message For BTS After Featuring In 2020 Time100 List

Is There Somewhere

The song was hailed for its impeccable production value. The song depicted the singer falling for a musician. The lyrics 'I'm Sorry But I Fell In Love Tonight' depicted the same.

Suga's Interlude

The song marked the singer's second collaboration with the K-pop band BTS. The track features BTS group member, Min Yoon-Gi. The song highlights the ups and downs of the singer's music career.

Experiment On Me

This track is touted to be one of the loudest and aggressive songs of the singer. The singer penned the lyrics along with Jordan Fish and Oliver Skyes. The song was also a part of the movie Birds Of Prey and was played during Harley Quinn's fighting sequences.

100 Letters

The song had a Romeo and Juliet themed prologue. The song depicted the aftermath of a toxic relationship. The lyrics namely, 'King Midas puts his hands on me again' signify the same.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.