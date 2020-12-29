Halsey Apologises Profusely For Posting The 'insensitive' Eating Disorder Post

Eminent musician Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, aka Halsey, has apologised on Twitter for an image that was posted by the musician on Instagram that depicted the negative effects of having an eating disorder. The tweet through which she apologised also included a clarification on her part, through which she communicated that her intentions of posting the said image were positive in nature. The tweet in question can be found below as well as Halsey's Twitter handle.

Also Read: 'Not Always About The Music': Singer Halsey Slams Grammys For Snubbing Her

The Tweets:

TW: disordered eating



I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning. I was very nervous to post it and didn’t think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle. — h (@halsey) December 28, 2020

with that being said im gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that’s okay 🤍

— h (@halsey) December 28, 2020

Also Read: BTS' New Year Eve Live Concert Will Now Feature Halsey, Lauv, And Steve Aoki Too!

What led to the apology tweet?

As per an article on E! Online, the musician, while indulging in the latest online Instagram trend of "Share A Photo Of", unveiled a topless picture of herself from the time she had an eating disorder when a fan requested her to post a picture from the time she was at her lowest point.

Halsey's eating disorder photo, within a few hours, prompted angry responses from all of social media users, who claimed that Halsey's eating disorder picture was "insensitive" and in "bad taste". Her eating disorder photo has now been removed from the Instagram handle. Halsey's eating disorder picture has been removed from all the accounts that were quick to share the same shortly after it was made public.

Also Read: Big Hit Labels’ 2021 New Year Eve’s Live Concert To Pay Tribute To Late Shin Hae-chul

Halsey's past & present professional commitments

On the work front, Halsey's latest album, Manic, was released by the musician at the beginning of this year. Quite recently, she was seen performing at the CMT Music Awards in October. A month ago, the "Closer" singer released her first poetry book, which is titled ‘I Would Leave Me If I Could.’ In the book in question, she spoke candidly about her heartbreaks, family relationships and accusations of domestic and sexual abuse.

Also Read: Halsey’s Songs List Every Music Lover Must Check Out On Her Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.