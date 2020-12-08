BTS' New Year Eve Live Concert Will Now Feature Halsey, Lauv, And Steve Aoki Too!

BTS' New Year Eve plans for this year made a sudden change due to the COVID restrictions in South Korea. BTS' management company, Big Hit has recently cancelled the label's year-end concert called 2021 "NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE". The show will now be live-streamed exclusively at Weverse from 9:30 pm KST on December 31st. The new addition to the BTS' New Year Eve plans now includes artists like Halsey, Lauv, And Steve Aoki as well. Earlier, artists including NU’EST, GFriend and ENHYPEN (all are managed under Big Hit label), was slated to perform on the New year's eve live concert. Read on for reactions from fans after Halsey, Lauv and Steve Aoki join in for this most awaited concert by the ARMY.

Halsey, Lauv and Steve Aoki join in for BTS' New Year Eve Live concert

Big Hit Label had earlier revealed the final line up of artists who would be performing for the BTS' New Year Eve Live concert on December 31st. The concert would be streamed online and would be conducted at a place outside Seoul. On December 8 today, Big Hit announced that Halsey, Lauv, and Steve Aoki would be performing at the concert as well. These artists have earlier collaborated with BTS for their singles.

BTS' New Year Eve Live concert would also see a tribute to late Shin Hae Chul. He was an iconic singer-songwriter in the Korean music industry. According to a report in Soompi, Shin Hae Chul would be brought to life using AI and hologram technology. His songs like To You and What Do You Really Want? would be sung on the live concert as a tribute to the late iconic singer.

People who want to watch the 2021 New Year's Eve Live concert can buy the tickets from Weverse shop. The concert would exclusively air on Weverse on December 31 at 9 pm Korean Standard Time. Tickets would be available till Dec. 31st till 11 pm KST only. Take a look at some of the fan reactions who are ecstatic after reading about the line up of the New Year concert.

since halsey, steve aoki and lauv will be having special stages in NYE live does this mean we MIGHT get bwl , waste it on me, mic drop, make it right and who LIVE ???? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/p3V9BUCjy0 — micks 💫 (@jiminoosaurus) December 8, 2020

We all need a full version of bts x txt performing Dynamite on their New Year’s eve concert 🥺 pic.twitter.com/KAWRUHCgfG — ⟭⟬ bea⁷ 🌚 (@periwinkleyoon_) December 6, 2020

OMG THIS NEW YEAR'S EVE IS GOING TO BE LIT FIR ME 👍🏼🎉🎉

THAK YOU BIGHIT👍🏼 — chaven chania♋🦀🤪😘 (@ChaniaChaven) November 12, 2020

