Nicki Minaj Fuels Rumours Of Her Being Pregnant After 'Baby Bump' Post; Netizens React

Nicki Minaj has yet again fuelled pregnancy rumours after she posted photos of herself on the internet. Many fans have commented that in these photos she is trying to hide her belly due to her being pregnant. Read on to know more details about the story:

Nicki Minaj fuels pregnancy rumours

On June 14, 2020, singer Nicki Minaj took to her official social media handle and posted a photo that featured her wearing a pair of shorts that covered her belly. In the photo, she is seen wearing just a pair of shorts and a pair of sandals. It went on to garner over 38 lakh likes within 15 hours of its upload. Here is the photo:

After this photo was posted, fans started commenting on it saying that the singer is pregnant. People on the internet took to their social media handles and started speculating that the singer can be pregnant as in the year 2019, she went on to announce that she was married, as she posted photos of Mr and Mrs mugs and caps.

The photo that she has recently uploaded was to promote her latest song titled Trollz, where she has collaborated with popular music artist and fellow gang member 6ix9ine. It has gone on to become the most viewed songs in hip-hop history within 24 hours, as it has garnered over 4 crores 60 lakh views from her fans from all over the world.

Here is what the fans of Nicki Minaj feel after seeing her latest photo:





The queen is deffo pregnant #nicki — khadjaaaðŸ¥€ (@khadija_xxo) June 12, 2020

Who else think Nicki's pregnant since she didn't show her belly the entire video or even tried to cover it up ðŸ§ðŸ§#Trollz #Nicki — cardi b fans pressed (@FansPressed) June 12, 2020

Trollz song was posted on YouTube by 6ix 9ine's official YouTube channel on June 11, 2020. It has gone on to garner over 2.2 million likes on YouTube. It is produced by SADPONY and written by Daniel Hernandez and Onika Maraj. Nicki Minaj, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj Petty, is married to Kenneth Petty.

The two have been dating since 2018 and are childhood friends. Nicki Minaj had announced the news of her married back in October 2019. Ever since then there have been rumours of her being pregnant.

