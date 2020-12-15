'Farmers Consuming Poison Was Never A Concern': Diljit Dosanjh Slams Pizza Langar Trolling

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has been supporting the farmers throughout the ongoing protest. He recently took to his Instagram handle to share a story about them. He shared a picture with a quote about farmers eating pizza during the protest and took a dig at those criticising the 'Pizza Langar'.

Diljit Dosanjh slams people trolling 'pizza langar'

Diljit Dosanjh has been sharing videos as well as quotes on Farmers' protest. Recently he took to Instagram to slam people trolling 'pizza langar' and wrote, 'Farmers consuming poison was never a concern but farmers eating pizza is a News!!' The Good Newwz actor added his view on the quote and wrote, 'Shaa Baa Shey.' Have a look.

Also Read : Farmers' Protest: Diljit Dosanjh Prays The 'issue Is Resolved Soon'; Supports Bharat Bandh

Also Read : Diljit Dosanjh Warns About Fake Twitter Account Using His Name; Shares Handle

This story comes after the news broke out about the farmers being served pizza during the protest. A few netizens went on to bash the act whereas others extended support. The singer has yet again shown his support for farmers.

Diljit Dosanjh joins farmers' protest

A few days ago, Diljit was spotted in the protest at Delhi-Singhu border and asked the government to fulfil the demands. He even gave a speech about how he is proud of every single one of them for standing up and questioning the government. He also addressed the Twitter war and how social media is responsible for twisting reality.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh's New Note Is A Message For 'people Spreading Hate In Name Of Religion'

Farmers Protest Update

Members of All India Kisan Sabha and Students' Federation of India have participated in the protest at Shahjahanpur near Jaisinghpur-Khera border (Rajasthan-Haryana). On the other hand, the farmers who were on a day-long hunger strike broke their fast. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was also a part of the protest as he supported the farmers and said, 'Our farmers are in peril these days. Those who should be tilling their fields are sitting in the biting cold. But I'm happy people in the country including the army, lawyers, actors, doctors, are with them. We are with farmers too.'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.