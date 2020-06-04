Asim Riaz And Himanshi Khurana's First Look From Their Second Music Video Out? See Pics

After Kalla Sohna Nai, Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are all set to collaborate once again for a new song. Their fans are already excited about their second music collaboration together. The couple recently revealed that 'something special' is coming soon. They shared an Instagram post about it in their respective accounts. Along with the post, they also shared an adorable picture in which they can be seen looking into each other's eyes.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's upcoming song

Asim Riaz captioned his post as "Something coming really soon" and he tagged Desi Music Factory which is an Independent Music Label on social media. Asim Riaz's post gained over 716K likes on Instagram within 18 hours. Reacting to it, a user congratulated the couple for their new upcoming project. Asim is seen wearing a blue shirt and brown pants and Himanshi donned a red salwar kameez and has a ghoonghat.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's adorable relationship

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana became a household name after their stint on Bigg Boss. Asim proposed to Himanshi Khurana in the Bigg Boss house and Himanshi said 'yes' later on the show. Himanshi also opened up about her much-discussed ‘age gap’ between them. In an interview, she said that the age gap does not matter and what is important is that people love each other.

After the show ended the couple was seen together in Neha Kakkar's Punjabi song Kalla Sohna Nai. They earned much love from fans for their first collaboration. The song gained 71 million views on YouTube. The music of the song is composed by Rajat Nagpal and lyrics are penned by Babbu. The owner of Desi Music Factory, Anshul Garg also shared an Instagram story about Asim and Himanshi's upcoming project.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana will be seen in Nach Baliye 10?

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are also speculated to participate in the couple reality show Nach Baliye 10. It is said that they were approached for the show before the Coronavirus lockdown. Himanshi Khurana also revealed that conversations are going on related to their appearance on the show but nothing has been confirmed yet.

