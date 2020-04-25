Himanshi Khurana Wishes Fans On Ramzan With A Beautiful Pic; Asim Riaz Is All Praises

The whole world is under lockdown and many celebrities are indulging in different activities to keep themselves and their fans entertained. Some celebs have been sharing videos and pictures of themselves working out, cooking, playing games with their kids, seeing movies, and more activities like this. Recently, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana took to her Instagram to share a picture wishing her fans Ramadan Mubarak. After she posted the pic, Asim Riaz could not stop gushing over it. Take a look at the post here:

Himanshi Khurana wishes fans on the occasion of Ramzan

Himanshi Khurana took to her Instagram on April 24, 2020, to share a picture of herself dressed in a traditional outfit. In the caption, she wrote "Ramadan Mubarak Outfit @aliwarofficial Jewellery @urbanmutiyar". After which Asim Riaz commented on the picture by writing "@iamhimanshikhurana STUNNING..!!". Take a look at the post here to know more:

Asim Riaz's comment on the picture

After Big Boss 13, Himashi Khurana was seen in Neha Kakkar's romantic single with her alleged boyfriend Asim Riaz. The song is doing pretty well on the musical charts and making the duo's popularity reach new heights. Both Bigg Boss 13 contestants have kept their love strong even after the show finished. They have introduced one another to their families too. Apart from this, Himashi Khurana has also shared a lot of pictures of both of them. Take a look at a few moments that they have shared with fans here:

