Is Himanshi Khurana's 'Nobody Wana See Us Together' Tweet About Asim Riaz? Fans Confused

Television News

Himanshi Khurana recently tweeted a cryptic post where she said that 'Nobody wana see us together.' Fans speculate the reason behind the message. Read.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
himanshi khurana

The Bigg Boss 13 house brought forward a highly popular and beloved couple in the form of Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz. The two have been spending most of their time together after the show ended. In a recent development, Himanshi tweeted something that left their fans and followers confused and wondering.

ALSO READ | Himanshi Khurana's Latest Tweet Targets SidNaaz Fans? Read The Tweet Here

Himanshi Khurana's cryptic tweet:

The Twitterati went on a roll when Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana sent out this tweet on the night of April 6. While images of them spending quality time together are spilling out in social media, this tweet by the Punjabi singer has confused their followers. While fans ask Himanshi the reason behind the tweet, many speculate that it could merely refer to the fact that the two Bigg Boss 13 contestants are separated during the lockdown. 

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 Fame Himanshi Khurana Groves To Music While Cooking | WATCH

While being a part of the Bigg Boss 13 house, Himanshi Khurana was evicted way before Asim, while the latter became the first runner up of the show. The two had to live separately during the shooting of the show as well. Fans bring out the possibility that Himanshi is referring to the fact that Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz again separated because of the coronavirus lockdown. 

ALSO READ | 'Kalla Sohna Nai' BTS Video Shared By Himanshi Khurana Is Unmissable; Watch Here

Here are some fan tweets in response to Himanshi's tweet:

ALSO READ | Jacqueline Fernandez Is All Praise As Himanshi Khurana Dances To 'Genda Phool'

ALSO READ | Asim Riaz Gets Praised By Himanshi Khurana For 'spreading Love' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
