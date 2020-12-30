Five Ellie Goulding Songs To Listen To If You Loved 'Love Me Like You Do'

Ellie Goulding has become a rather influential personality in the world of music with her songs becoming increasingly popular. Hailing from United Kingdom, Ellie has written and sung several songs which have become favourites of many. She has been in the limelight for her singing talent for a number of years, ever since her climb in the music industry since 2010. She became most popular for her Love Me Like You Do song, which became an instant hit after featuring in the film Fifty Shades of Grey. Let us have a look at other songs sung by Ellie Goulding.

Top songs by Ellie Goulding

Still Falling For You

This song captures a similar vibe to that of Love Me Like You Do. The song was released in 2017 in the album 30 Love Songs. This song remains one of the top Ellie Goulding’s songs and the song is available on various music platforms such as Spotify, Youtube Music, Gaana, Hungama and more.

How Long Will I Love You

This song was released in 2013 in the album Halcyon Days which was the reissue of her album Halcyon which was released the year before that. This song was a revised version of the original song, which came out in 1990. This song is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn and more.

ALSO READ: Emma Watson, Ellie Goulding Join Women's Movement Seeking Representation In Climate Talks

Return To Love

Along with Ellie Goulding, this song was also sung by Andrea Bocelli. The song belongs to the album Si Forever by Andrea Bocelli. The duration of the song is nearly five minutes, with turns taken by both artists during the course of the song to lend their voices. The song is available on Spotify, Youtube Music, Gaana, Hungama and more.

ALSO READ: Ellie Goulding Reveals The Lockdown Has Been 'challenging' For Her; Read

Beating Heart

Beating Heart is another song from the album Halcyon Days and released in 2013. It also received a nomination of a Grammy Award for Producer of The Year, Non Classical. This song is available on Spotify, Youtube Music, Gaana and more.

Love I’m Given

This song has deep and insightful lyrics about love, which is a common factor in Ellie Goulding’s songs with the theme of ‘love’. The song released earlier this year under the album Brightest Blue. It is available on Wynk, JioSaavn, Spotify, Hungama and more.

ALSO READ: Ellie Goulding Says She Feels ‘unjudged’ Upon The Release Of Her Album ‘Brightest Blue'

ALSO READ: Ellie Goulding Treats Her Husband Caspar Jopling With A Trip To Paris, See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.