Ellie Goulding Says She Feels ‘unjudged’ Upon The Release Of Her Album ‘Brightest Blue'

From Lights to Burn, On My Mind, and Love Me Like You Do, American singer Ellie Goulding has occupied a place in the hearts of several fans. While Ellie Goulding’s songs truly touch one’s soul, the singer is now out with another album named Brightest Blue. Ellie Goulding’s Brightest Blue album has released today and is available on several music streaming platforms.

The album comprises 18 songs some of which include Worry About Me, Close to Me, Love I’m Given, and How Deep is too Deep. The time span of the album amounts to fifty-seven minutes that are split into two halves. Further, the album features a team of guests like Juice WRLD, Lauv, Black Bear, Diplo, Swae Lee.

Goulding also broke the news of the album on her Instagram account. Ellie’s Instagram post featured two pictures and a video. The first picture features Goulding in a bright blue tube dress. Further, the image seems to be captured in a street. On the other hand, the second picture features her in a gorgeous golden metallic attire. The video portrays the singer to be signing copies of her new album Brightest Blue.

Ellie captioned the post as, “Today, ironically, I feel completely unjudged, I just feel the light and love from everyone ðŸ’™ My album, Brightest Blue, speaks for itself and I’m so blissfully happy for it to arrive. Please tell me what you think- today is only about the music, because that’s all I have, beyond everything- it was always just about the music. Everything else is just noise :) x (link in bio)” (sic). Several fans showered their love on Ellie Goulding’s post by liking and commenting on it. Several fans dropped blue hearts in the comments section as did Goulding in her caption. You can check out Ellie Goulding’s Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

Ellie Goulding’s Interview:

In an interview with a media portal, Ellie Goulding spoke about her new album Brightest Blue. Ellie said that she wanted the audiences to know her as a writer once again. Hence, she decided to release the album. Ellie also spoke about her break from the music industry. Ellie said that there was a part of her that didn’t feel like singing at the moment. She also said that she liked to indulge in other things while writing her songs.

All Image Source: Ellie Goulding's Instagram

