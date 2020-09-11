Ellie Goulding Reveals The Lockdown Has Been 'challenging' For Her; Read

From Starry Eyed to Love Me Like You Do, American singer Ellie Goulding has occupied a place in the hearts of several fans. While the singer’s songs truly touch one’s soul, the singer recently released her another album titled Brightest Blue. Recently, according to a report in Hindustan Times, the singer opened up about how she’s been feeling during the lockdown, her career as a singer and much more.

When asked about how the lockdown been treating her, the singer revealed that it has been quite “challenging” but also some parts have been blissful and calm. The singer added that she walks a lot, loves connecting with nature and baking cakes.

Ellie also revealed that she felt like a ‘robot’. And when asked about how she tackled it, she said that after her third album (Delirium) she did not feel like it was not her. She felt like she was touring like a robot and was just playing these songs every night and not believing in them as much as she should. Talking about her latest album, the singer said that Brightest Blue has brought out the human side of her and so has the lockdown. She said it has made everyone confront their fears.

Goulding also added about the simplicity of her work which is writing, singing and performing. She added that she truly loves it and the road had also become blurry. The singer revealed that she wanted to become much more than a singer and she resented that. She said it was all about becoming a celebrity or a role model and it had also started to become something ugly.

About her latest album

Ellie Goulding’s Brightest Blue album released on July 18, 2020, and is also available on several music streaming platforms. The album of the singer comprises of 18 songs some of which include Close to Me, Worry About Me, Love I’m Given, How Deep is too Deep and much more. The time span of the Brightest Blue amounts to fifty-seven minutes that are split into two halves. The album also features a team of artists such as Juice WRLD, Black Bear, Lauv, Diplo, Swae Lee.

