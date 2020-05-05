'Riverdale' Actor Camila Mendes Recreates Beyonce's Pregnancy Photoshoot With A Twist; See

As many people around the globe are cooped indoors due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, the global stars and actors are making attempts to keep their fans entertained.

From making quirky videos to educating fans about the social-distancing, the global stars came forward to provide a dose of entertainment to kill the boredom amid the lockdown. Recently, Riverdale star Camila Mendes also joined the bandwagon and shared a rib-tickling photo. She recreated Beyonce's lavish pregnancy photoshoot, with a twist as she used household items as props in the photo.

Camila Mendes took to her social media handle and shared a slideshow, which has two pictures. In the first picture, Camila Mendes posed while sitting on her knees and resting behind on her heels just like Beyonce in her photoshoot. Camila used a sheet of clear plastic as her veil. She opted for a nude tank and biker shorts for the photoshoot.

To make it look more similar, she held a sort of curved item on her mid-section, to portray a baby bump. Posting the picture on Instagram, she wrote a caption that read, 'i had to... ' And in the further caption she mentioned that she posed for the picture during the shoot of her latest release Dangerous Lies.

Take a look of her post below:

Many of her friends and fans appreciated her creativity in the comments section as the picture gave them a good laugh. Interestingly, in a reply to her friend, Camila revealed that she has been holding onto the picture for a period of time. She said, 'it’s been sitting in my camera roll for too long'.

Talking about the professional front, the 25-year-old actor's recent release, Dangerous Lies, is bagging praises from the audience. The edge-of-your-chair thriller started streaming on the OTT platform Netflix from April 30, 2020. The film featured Camila as a caretaker for an elderly man who planned to leave his house. The narrative of the film turned upside down as her character Katie tries to claim what's rightfully hers.

