From 'Bhula Dena' To 'Toh Phir Aao'; Here Are The Best Songs By Roxen Band 

Pakistani band Roxen is known for its hit music, which appeared in several Bollywood movies including, Awarapan and Ek Villain. They marked their debut with Yaadein, and then, later on, Tau Phir Aoo gained immense success. Roxen has several melodious songs, among which we have listed down the best-loved-

1. Toh Phir Aao

Crooned by singer Mustafa Zahid, this song was featured in Emraan Hashmi starrer Awarapan. Released in 2007, this Mohit Suri directorial movie garnered a lot of acclaim for its soulful music and Emraan’s performance. Toh Phir Aao showcases a man’s pain after he loses his beloved. The video accompanied with this song features a gangster Shivam, whose lover gets killed by a bullet shot.

2. Jo Tere Sang

This song is a part of Vishal Mahadkar’s 2012 directorial movie Blood Money. This action thriller movie features Kunal Kemmu opposite Amrita Puri in the lead roles. This song showcases Amrita’s character, Aarzoo, who gets distant with her husband, portrayed by Kemmu. He gets workaholic and does not spend time with his wife anymore. This song has more than 16 Million views to date.

Also read: Here Are The Best Diagloues From Sidharth & Shraddha Starrer 'Ek Villain'

3. Bhula Dena

This song is a part of Aashiqui 2. This romantic musical movie is helmed by Mohit Suri. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles, Aashiqui 2 revolves around two lovers, Rahul and Arohi. Rahul’s relationship and career are ruined because of alcohol abuse and temperament issues. This beautiful song features Rahul who bids Arohi a good-bye and drives away in his car. Bhula Dena ends before Rahul jumps off the bridge.

Also read: Emraan Hashmi's Adorable Pictures With His Son Will Make Your Day

4. Zaroorat

This song is featured in Ek Villain: There’s One in Every Love Story. This action thriller movie stars Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh in prominent roles. Zaroorat is sung by Mustafa Zahid. The video accompanied with this melodious track showcases a flashback of events featuring Guru, who has lost his beloved wife.

Also read: Best Songs From '13 Reasons Why' That You Should Listen | The Night We Met And Others

Also read: 'So Excited To Be A Rebel With You Again': Shraddha Kapoor Welcomes 'Ek Villain' Co-star Riteish Deshmukh To The Cast Of 'Baaghi3'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.