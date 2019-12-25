The Debate
Emraan Hashmi's Adorable Pictures With His Son Will Make Your Day

Bollywood News

Emraan Hashmi keeps his fans updated on social media with regular posting. He shared pictures of his son Ayaan on Instagram. Take a look at the snaps.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Emraan Hashmi

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi keeps his fans updated on social media with regular posting. Earlier this year, he shared about his son being declared cancer-free on Instagram. He shared a picture of father-son duo smiling while glaring each other. Hashmi’s attachment with his son is quite evident in his pictures. Have a look:

1. A monochrome picture of Emraan with his son

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan) on

 

2. All about dubbing diaries with Ayaan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan) on

 

3. The one with the Father’s Day wishes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan) on

 

4. Victory over cancer

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan) on

 

5. Ayaan: The clapper boy 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan) on

 

6. Lettuce VS. scrumptious meal

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan) on

 

7. The one with another monochrome picture

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan) on

Also read: 'The Body': Box Office Collection And Total Earnings Of The Emraan Hashmi Film Revealed

8. Father-son duo twinning in blue

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan) on

 

9. Ayaan: All set to rock the ramp

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan) on

Also read: 'The Body' Box Office: Emraan-Rishi Starrer Continues To Hold Its Ground On Day 4 & 5

10. All about The Kiss of Life

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan) on

Also read: The Body Box Office: The Emraan-Rishi Starrer Has Low Occupancy On Its First Weekend

Also read: Indian Idol Star Sunny Hindustani Makes Bollywood Singing Debut With Emraan Hashmi's Film

 

 

