Best Songs From '13 Reasons Why' That You Should Listen | The Night We Met And Others

13 Reasons Why is a popular series, especially among the youth. It streams on the OTT platform, Netflix. The series deals with heartbreak, emotions, depression, love and murder focusing on a group of high school students. Apart from the plot, the songs used in it is admired by many. Read to know some of the best songs.

13 Reasons Why best songs

How Far Does the Dark Go

The song is by singer-songwriter, Anya Marina. It features in the official trailer of the second season. The song tunes depict mystery.

Game of Survival

The track is performed by electronic pop artist, Ruelle. It was used in the trailer for the first season. Monster by the same artist was also used in the show.

Before I Ever Met You

The song is used in the trailer of the third season. It is performed by singer-songwriter, Banks. She first posted the track on a private SoundCloud page and it soon became popular.

Survive

The song appears in the last episode of the third season. It is sung by Chelsea Wolfe from her album, Abyss. It is a dark tone song with a guitar constantly playing in the background.

Only You

The song is written by musician Vince Clarke. Selena Gomez performed the cover version, which was added in the show. It features in the first season.

The Killing Moon

The track is by the band Echo & the Bunnymen. It is used in season 1 and 2 of the show. A covered version by Roman Remains was used in the show.

Lovely

The song by singers, Billie Eilish and Khalid. The lyrics allude to the duo attempting to overcome a serious depression. It is from the second season of the show.

Back To You

It is recorded by popular singer, Selene Gomez. The song was released as the lead single from the soundtrack of the second season. The track has been described as an emotional acoustic midtempo with country influences, being called a "dance-pop anthem" and electropop ballad.

The Night We Met

This is the most prominent song from the series. It is recorded by Lord Huron for their second studio album, Strange Trails. The song plays an important part as Hannah and Clay danced for the first time together on this song.

