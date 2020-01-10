From Taylor Swift's Speech To Lady Gaga's Dress, Here Are Iconic Moments From The VMAs

An MTV Video Music Award is a cable channel MTV award that honours the best in the music video medium. Conceived originally as an alternative to the Grammy Awards, VMAs are now considered as one of the most coveted awards in the music industry. In fact, the VMAs are responsible for some of the most iconic moments in television history. Check them out here-

Iconic moments of all time that VMAs

1. The MTV Video Music Awards are known for their wild, iconic moments and the iconic snake dance of Britney Spears in 2001 surely tops the list. This is the most crazed performance in VMAs of all the time. Britney performed in a jungle-themed outfit with a real snake in her hand:

2. Lady Gaga always had performances that are quirky and whimsical. Lady Gaga at the 2009 VMAs finished the show on stage by faking her own suicide, with fake blood flowing out of her body. This was definitely a first for the singer/song-writer.

3. At the 2009 VMAs, Taylor Swift won the Best Female Video Award for "You Belong With Me," but Kanye West infamously interrupted her acceptance speech. The rapper rushed to the stage and said: "Imma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos ever!”

4. In 2010, Lady Gaga turned heads at the VMAs. She wore a dress made of more than 40 pounds of thin-cut Argentinian beef instead of wearing a designer suit. She told a daily, she was wearing the number to make a statement: "I'm not a piece of meat."

Image: Youtube grab

5. Beyoncé took the stage at the 2011 VMAs to perform her track "Love on Top," where she cradled her baby bump to announce her pregnancy to the world with daughter Blue Ivy.

