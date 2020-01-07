Kareena Kapoor's Best Casual Style Moments In 2019 That You Must Check Out

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most popular Indian film actors of all time. She achieved widespread critical acclaim for her role as Geet in the film, Jab We Met. After her debut film Refugee, Kareena Kapoor went on to be seen in other films like Aśoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chameli, Dev, Omkara, Jab We Met, We Are Family, 3 Idiots, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kurbaan and many more.

She has a large fan base and is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor is not only known for her films but also her great fashion sense. Here are some of her best casual style moments in 2019.

Kareena Kapoor's photos: Kareena Kapoor's best casual looks

Kareena Kapoor is one actress who not only looks great in fashion outfits but looks classy in casual outfits too. The superstar has worn basic t-shirts and casual jeans and denim in most of her photos above. With minimal makeup, shades and her handbag, the actress looks ready to take over the world. Even after being a mother, the actress has well maintained her body and charm.

