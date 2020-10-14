Bee Gees Congratulates BTS On Their Billboard Achievement; Tweets "we Like Your Style"

Bee Gees, BTS, and The Beatles are some of the few groups who have managed to make it to the Billboard Hot 100 number one and two simultaneously. Billboard took the moment to congratulate all the groups who have achieved this feat. Bee Gees were quick to congratulate the Korean band through a social media post.

Bee Gees congratulate BTS

Legendary group Bee Gees were quick to congratulate the Korean boy group for achieving the number one and two simultaneously. As per Billboard, the groups which have managed to achieve such a feat are The Beatles, Bee Gees, Outkast, Bep and BTS. BTS is the latest addition to the list with their Dynamite single and BTS’ remix of Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685’s Savage Love.

Bee Gees wrote that ‘they loved the style’ of BTS in Dynamite MV by sharing a picture of the K-pop band alongside theirs. Both the group had the retro theme in similarity, with bell-bottoms, disco background as well as the classic hairstyles. Bee Gees posted the following on their Twitter account.

BTS was also the first all-Korean band to grab the number one position on the Hot 100 when “Dynamite” debuted at the top position earlier in September. Now with the second feat, they are the first-ever Korean act to take the two No. 1 and No. 2 position ever. This feat was achieved by The Black Eyed Peas once when Boom Boom Pow and I Gotta Feeling achieved the number one and two spot between June and July in 2009. Other groups to achieve such a feat was OutKast, Bee Gees, and the legendary band 'The Beatles'.

Fans react over this feat

First Korean group“ „First korean act“ „first Asian act“ „first non English group“ to „first artist in history“ pic.twitter.com/jrIJKjjcYa — ᴮᴱkarencookies₇ 🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺 (@Jung_cookiees) October 12, 2020

this is so cute 😭 — zara⁷ ♡’s itsa (@ETRNALGOO) October 12, 2020

back in 1978 when i was 12 y.o, every day i heard the radio play this song. so familiar with sll beegees song. when i heard dynamite, it feel like back to disco era in — Taejin_eyes speak louder than words (@silverdibali) October 13, 2020

Two ppl with great taste! — G1 CLIMAX SEASON | 🧨💜 (@AnnetteReid247) October 12, 2020

BTS recently wrapped up a virtual concert, BTS's Map of the Soul: ON:E. Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, and Taehyung addressed their fans who attended the online concert with powerful messages. According to a report by GMA, the band members managed to mesmerise over 114 million fans worldwide with BTS's Map of the Soul: ON:E.

