Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Didn't Attend The 2020 Billboard Music Awards; Here's Why

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had announced about their newborn baby girl Willa in July end. The 2020 Billboard Music Awards took place recently on October 14. Joe Jonas as a part of Jonas Brothers was nominated for multiple categories at the BBMA 2020. However, he and Sophie Turner did not turn up at the event. Read further to know the reason for their absence.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's absence at the BBMA 2020

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who recently became parents in July decided not to attend the BBMA 2020. The Jonas Brothers were nominated in various categories at the award ceremony. However, the couple decided to opt-out of the event even after having a huge reason to attend it amidst the COVID-19 crisis. They were concerned about their safety and child's safety and thus did not turn up. However, there was no audience this year at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards and only the winners of various categories were allowed to attend the event and show their presence on the stage.

The Jonas Brothers were nominated for various categories like Top Artist, Top Duo/Group, Top Radio Songs Artist. Out of these, they won the Top Radio Songs Artist and Top Radio Song for the song Sucker at the BBMA 2020. There was a tough competition at opposite the Jonas Brothers this year like Post Malone, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and many more.

An update on Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' life

Sophie Turner in July announced about her daughter. Ever since then the couple has been spending time together with their baby girl in the house. Joe Jonas hasn't been giving many interviews since then. His most recent interview was with Harper Bazar in June where he spoke about how Sophie Turner has changed his life. He mentioned that she played a major part in reuniting the Jonas Brothers. Joe couldn't initially accept the breakup of the band but eventually seeing her healthy relationship with his brother Nick and Kevin, he sorted things out with them.

Recently, Joe even got a tattoo made on the back of his neck. His tattoo artist NAL shared a picture of the completed tattoo of the singer. The tattoo features a keyhole with Turner's eyes that are looking outside the keyhole. The tattoo is inspired by Piero Fornasetti's tattoos. Take a look:

