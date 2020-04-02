'Genda Phool' Singer Payal Dev On Plagiarism Allegations: 'There Is No Proof'

The recent Jacqueline Fernandez starrer music video, Genda Phool, has been in the news for quite some time now. In an unexpected turn of events, the song is being called out for plagiarism as a line from the song has been taken from a famous folk song of Bengal, Borloker Bitilo. Singer of Genda Phool song, Payal Dev recently reacted to the allegations and was of the opinion that the party that is accusing them has no proof to support its statement.

Payal Dev on the Genda Phool plagiarism row

The song Genda Phool was recently under attack for copying lines from a famous Bengali folk song, Borloker Bitilo. A doctoral researcher from France, Arghya Bose, had also written to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, bringing to notice that the makers of the song had violated the Indian Copyright Amendment Act 2012. The letter also asked the government to take up some action in favour of the writer of Borloker Bitilo.

Payal Dev, one of the singers of the song, recently reacted to the allegations made and was of the perspective that there is no proof of such plagiarism. In an interview with a leading news portal, she said that talks are going on between the company and the people who wrote to the government. She also shed some light on how there are around six to seven versions of the same verse and that credits have not been given in the Bengali one as well.

Payal Dev also spoke about how the people who have written it do not have their name mentioned in the Indian Performing Right Society either. She said the lines had been derived from a folk song which they have been listening to, since their childhood. Payal Dev had questions about what the people were claiming since they are not in the picture anywhere.

About the song Genda Phool

Genda Phool is the latest Badshah song which stars him and Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez. The composition has been done by Badshah, who has also sung the song along with Payal Dev. Have a look at the fun semi-Bengali number here.

