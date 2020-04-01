Maniesh Paul Accepts 'Genda Phool' Challenge, Nails Jacqueline Fernandez' Song Step; Watch

Maniesh Paul is a very energetic and talented Indian actor, anchor and host. He was the latest to join Jacqueline Fernandez's Genda Phool challenge. Take a look at the post the very stunning Jacqueline Fernandez shared.

Read Also: Twinkle Khanna's October 2015 Note Will Send Chills Down Your Spine; Fans React

Maniesh Paul dancing to 'Genda Phool' challenge

Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah recently collaborated for a new song Genda Phool that has taken the internet by storm. The song has garnered a massive fan-base and people all over the nation are loving the catchy number. Jacqueline Fernandez looks ravish as usual in the music video. The song Genda Phool is one of the top songs trending on YouTube right now.

Read Also: Tusshar Kapoor's Son Laksshya Asks Everyone To Stay Home In An Adorable Video; Watch

After the song released, fans and celebrities have been posting a video of them imitating the steps of Jacqueline Fernandez. Some are good yet some of the videos are bad but this video requires special mention. The Kick actor recently shared a video of Maniesh Paul grooving to the catchy chartbuster. Take a look at the video below.

Maniesh Paul can be seen slaying the Genda Phool challenge with perfect ease. Jacqueline Fernandez also seemed to be quite impressed with how Maniesh Paul executed the Genda Phool challenge with a pinch of crazy.

The anchor's sporting nature and his almost perfect steps won the hearts of many. Maniesh Paul's Genda Phool challenge is not the first video Jacqueline shared. Himanshi Khurana also participated in the challenge before nailing it perfectly. Take a look at the video below.

Read Also: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Whopping Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped

Read Also: Arun Govil Back In Spotlight With 'Ramayan' Re-run, Here's A Look At His Net Worth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.