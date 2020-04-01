'Nailed It': Asim Riaz çan't Get Enough Of Girlfriend Himanshi Dancing To 'Genda Phool'

Recently, model Asim Riaz shared a video on his Instagram of his girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana dancing to Badshah’s Genda Phool song. In the clip, Himanshi Khurana can be seen wearing a dark green lehenga. An impressed and love-struck Asim Riaz captioned the video with: "Nailed it babe"

ALSO READ | Asim Riaz Gives It Back To Haters With His Post, Says 'we Made It'

Himanshi Khurana's video

Himanshi Khurana also appreciated Jacqueline Fernandez's dance moves in the song. Meanwhile, Badshah commented on Himanshi Khurana's video with an emoji. While her dance performance was appreciated by the audience and the video gained over 634K views in 9 hours. The video is also being shared by fans on their fan clubs.

ALSO READ | Asim Riaz Tries To Impress Neha Kakkar & Himanshi Khurrana As 'Kalla Sohna Nai' Plays

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana also came together for a music video recently that is titled Kalla Sohna Nai. The video has also gained more than 31 million views on YouTube in just a week's time. Fans also loved the cute chemistry of the couple in the video. The song was sung by Neha Kakkar.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Recommends 'Bigg Boss 13' Runner-up Asim Riaz For Three New Music Videos?

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana love story

The couple fell in love with each other after they met in Bigg Boss house. After Bigg Boss 13 ended, the couple started dating each other. As per reports, Asim's brother Umar had a problem with their relationship but in his recent interview, Umar said that it is a misunderstanding and that he has no problem with his brother's relationship with Himanshi. As per speculations, the couple is ready to get married to each other and they might tell their fans soon about it.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' To Star 'Bigg Boss 13' Runner-up Asim Riaz?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.