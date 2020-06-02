Justin Bieber Is 'ashamed' Over George Floyd's Death; Hailey Opens Up On 'white Privilege'

African American man George Floyd’s alleged murder has triggered reactions from many Hollywood celebrities and the recent to speak about the unfortunate incident is the power couple, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. During a social media interaction, Justin Bieber revealed that he was ‘ashamed’ and also recalled the aberrant murder of Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot dead in February 2020. Hailey Baldwin spoke about the privilege and racism, including the effects they have on society.

Adding to the same, Hailey Baldwin mentioned that 'being a white woman herself', she will never understand what it’s like to be racially profiled and wake up every day with an uncertainty of losing her life. Speaking about the violence of white supremacy, Hailey Baldwin mentioned that she wants to know better, so she can be an ‘ally’ and not ‘ignorant’. Hailey also revealed that she will not stop asking these questions.

George Floyd's death

George Floyd died in the Powderhorn community of Minneapolis, Minnesota after a white police officer knelt his knee on the right side of Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds (as mentioned in the criminal complaint filed against the officer). If the reports are to be believed, the arrest was made after Floyd was accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill at a market. Reports suggest that the official autopsy found no indication that Floyd died of strangulation or traumatic asphyxia, but that the combined effects of being restrained, underlying health conditions, including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease, and potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.

Hollywood demands justice

Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston, Viola Davis and Anne Hathaway expressed their disappointment with police brutality resulting in the murder of African American man George Floyd, Khloe Kardashian recently took to her Instagram handle to express her views about the situation. The reality show star, in her public note, mentioned that she is ‘angry, heartbroken and disgusted’ over the murder of George Floyd and mentioned that she will use her ‘privilege to fight for George’.

Recently, Lupita Nyong'o took to her Twitter handle to speak about the cultural movement she would like to see, after the 'racist' attack on George Floyd. Lupita Nyong'o shared a series of pictures, which speaks about the 'racism' of white against the black. Take a look.

The debate of whether one rightfully identifies as a "racist" is a tiresome one of zero sum gains. I’m moved by the efforts of my white friend, @JobyEarle to participate in deep, meaningful & lasting change. #WhiteAllyChallenge anyone? That's a cultural movement I'd like to see! pic.twitter.com/APEeRuCaTy — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) May 28, 2020

