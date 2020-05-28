Victoria Beckham's Work From Home Wardrobe Has $38 Slippers From Justin Bieber's Line

Victoria Beckham recently updated her fans on how she has been spending her time working from home amid the coronavirus crisis. In the picture posted, she can be seen pulling off a comfortable outfit which seems to have impressed her fans. The slippers that she is wearing in the picture is worth $38 as seen on the official website and is from Justin Beiber’s fashion line, Drew House.

Victoria Beckham’s fashionable attire at home

Victoria Beckham recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a candid picture where she can be seen getting her work done from home. In the picture posted, she can be sitting on a high stool while her laptop is kept on the breakfast/bar counter. She can be seen wearing a white three fourth sleeve top with a pair of denim shorts. Her hair has been left open while she is busy working on her laptop. She can be seen wearing a pair of Drew House slippers which mount to around $38. The slippers have been inspired by hotel-style comfortable footwear and have been spotted on Millie Bobby Brown and Hailey Bieber in the past. The white slippers have the standard Drew House logo which is the only design spotted on it.

In the caption for the post, Victoria Beckham has mentioned that this is her warm weather, working at home kind of look. She has also written shorts and slippers in the caption, implying the comfortable nature of the combination. Victoria Beckham can be seen receiving a lot of love from her followers in the comments section of the picture. Some people are complimenting her outfit while others are adoring how fit she looks. Have a look at the picture posted by Vitoria Beckham on her Instagram here.

The comfortable slippers worn by Victoria Beckham are worth $38 as seen on the official website of Drew House. The slippers are highly in demand and are hence even sold out at the moment. Have a look at the official piece here.

Read David Beckham Mocks Wife Victoria For Looking Like Ross From 'Friends'; Here's Why

Also read Victoria Beckham's Birthday: Adorable Photos Of The Singer With Husband David Beckham

Victoria Beckham recently posted a picture of her husband David Beckham and daughter Harper Seven Beckham on her official Instagram handle. The father-daughter duo can be seen posing in from of a meadow in the picture posted. They can be seen adorably hugging each other as they are dressed in summer clothes. Victoria has wished her fans happy bank holiday in the caption for the post. Have a look at the picture from Victoria Beckham’s Instagram here.

Read Victoria Beckham Using The Taxpayers' Money To Pay Staff Amid Coronavirus?

Also read Man United Sold David Beckham After He Was Arguing Every Week, Reveals Ryan Giggs

Image Courtesy: Victoria Beckham Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.