COVID-19: George Harrison Foundation Launches India-inspired 'Inner Light' Challenge

George Harrison's Material World Foundation has launched a new challenge in order to raise more funds for coronavirus pandemic. The challenge is inspired by The Beatles' song The Inner Light, the tune of which was heavily inspired by the British rock band's stay in India in February 1968. The song was released in 1968 after The Beatles' famous visit to Rishikesh in northern India to take part in a Transcendental Meditation (TM) training course at the ashram of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

The campaign by the Material World Foundation was kicked off by George Harrison's only child Dhani Harrison earlier this week. The challenge requires fans to share their favorite verse from the song along with the hashtag #innerlight2020 on social media and for each post the foundation will donate another dollar (up to $100,000) to the COVID-19 pandemic relief.

"These lyrics sung by George are a positive reminder to all of us who are isolating, in quarantine or respecting the request to shelter in place. Let’s get and stay connected at this difficult time. There are things we can do to help and we invite you to share your Inner Light," Harrison's widow Olivia was quoted as saying by the official website of Material World Foundation

The Material World Foundation has already donated $5,00,000 to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, Save the Children, and Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) charities, which are providing much-needed aid and care during this COVID-19 pandemic, the official website said.

COVID-19 has claimed more than 30,800 lives across the world and has infected more than 6,64,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last week before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

