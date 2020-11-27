Giorgia Andriani-starrer 'Roop Tera Mastana' Is A Groovy Number By Mika Singh; Watch

Mika Singh’s latest song and music video starring Giorgia Andriani dropped recently and is going viral on social media. The song is a remake version of Kishore Kumar’s song starring Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore. Take a look at Mika Singh’s latest song Roop Tera Mastana featuring Nawaz Shaikh.

Roop Tera Mastana song review

The video opens with Giorgia Andriani walking into a club where she turns heads and people offer her drinks. This is followed by Mika entering the same club and Giorgia is introduced to him. The two start to groove on the beats of the song and Mika starts lip-syncing the song.

The song has retained main lyrics like “Roop tera mastana pyar mera deewana. Bhool koi humse nah ho jaye. Raat nasheeli, mast sama hai, aaj nashi mein saara jahan hain”. While the song reminds of the golden era of music in the Bollywood industry, it also has contemporary rap by Nawaz Shaikh.

In the music video, the chemistry of Giorgia and Mika is sizzling as they match steps and dance to the beats. The song is 3 minutes and 33 seconds long and the vocals are given by Mika Singh, Manvi Khosla and there are rap versions sung by Nawaz Shaikh. The music video has been directed by Feroz Khan and the DOP credits go to Sumit Baruah.

The music video introduces Giorgia Andriani who has previously been seen in films like, Welcome To Bajrangpur, Karoline Kamakshi and Guest iin London. In the music video, she has impressed many netizens by her dance moves and lip syning skills. The actor has managed to pull off some dazzling outfits and dance moves throughout the song.

The song has various hook steps which are easy to follow and can be replicated while grooving on the song. All in all, the song has catchy beats and will grow on you as you listen to it. The music rearrangement credits are as follows: Music Rearranger: Mika Singh Music designed by- Param Raj. Music arranged by-Gaurav Dev and Karthik Dev Mixed and Mastered by: Hanish Alika Taneja. Originally, the song was performed by Kishore Kumar. The Original Music Director: S.D. Burman Original Lyricist : Anand Bakshi.

Watch the music video of Mika Singh’s 'Roop Tera Mastana'

