Global Citizen Festival 2021 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Event Online LIVE

As the 2021 Global Citizen Festival has been slated to release soon, numerous artists from all around the world have gathered together to support the cause and donate their time for the event.

Global Citizen Live will be a 24-hour music festival that will be held on six continents and feature many of the world’s top artists and celebrities. Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, BTS, and others will be performing while Priyanka Chopra and Denis Brogniart will be seen hosting the event. Here’s everything you need to know about where and how to watch Global Citizen Festival 2021 live stream online.

When to watch Global Citizen Festival 2021 live?

The 2021 Global Citizen Festival will be held on 25 September and will air live across the world in numerous cities.

Global Citizen Festival 2021 time:

The 2021 Global Citizen Festival will be streaming in different parts of the world at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on 25 September. The fans in India will be able to enjoy the show at 11:30 pm on 25 September.

How to watch Global Citizen Festival 2021 live stream?

Fubo TV offers both ABC and ABC News Live via which the fans can easily enjoy the event from home. BBC in the United Kingdom, Sky & TV8 in Italy, TF1/TMC in France, TV Azteca in México, and Zee TV in India, among others also offer ABC channels. Even Vidgo offers the ABC channels with a 3-day free trial to the users. If you have a Roku-compatible device, a Roku streaming stick, or a Roku TV, you can stream the Global Citizen Live for free via The Roku Channel. The event will also live stream on Apple Music, ABC, Hulu for which one would not require to buy a subscription.

Can you watch Global Citizen Festival 2021 on TV channels?

The event can be watched through various platforms such as Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, Vidgo, and Roku TV. If you have a cable connection, you can watch the Global Citizen live on TV beginning at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT Saturday on ABC News Live, on FX at 9 am ET/noon PT, and on ABC beginning at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

In which cities Global Citizen Festival 2021 is being held?

Global Citizen Festival 2021 will be held in New York, Paris, Los Angeles, London, Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, Mumbai, and Sydney while the tickets will be available via VividSeats.com for the show at The Great Lawn, in New York’s Central Park, and for the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Image: Twitter/@GLBLCTZN