JYP Entertainment has recently shared a statement after a report about GOT7’s Park Jinyoung joining BH Entertainment came to the surface. So, Jinyoung and BH Entertainment had reportedly hosted meetings to discuss an exclusive contract between them. According to a report by Soompi, GOT7’s Park Jinyoung had previously spoken to other agencies but is inclined towards joining hands with BH Entertainment. We have mentioned further details about Jinyoung discussing a potential contract with BH Entertainment that you must check out right away.

GOT 7's Jinyoung meets a representative from acting agency BH Entertainment

GOT7’s Park Jinyoung had reportedly organised meetings to discuss an exclusive contract with BH Entertainment. This agency houses numerous stars such as Lee Byung Hun, Go Soo, Park Bo Young, Kim Go Eun, and Han Ji Min, to name a few. Speaking about their exclusive contract, a source from BH Entertainment denied having anything related to it. It revealed not hearing anything about the same but did not comment about having a meeting with Park Jinyoung.

JYP Entertainment had reportedly also spoken to Sports Chosun, agreeing that GOT7’s exclusive contract would expire around next year, January. The agency spoke about discussing several possibilities with the members. It would be regarding the direction they would choose in future. Meanwhile, they reportedly had a word with Xportsnews about the contract renewal. It stared the discussion with Park Jinyoung about the same from different angles.

About Park Jinyoung's dramas

Jinyoung marked his acting debut with KBS 2TV’s Dream High 2 in 2012. Moreover, he emerged out as a singer in the same year with the JJ Project with JB. Later on, in 2014, he collaborated with JB to debut as a part of GOT 7. Since then, he has surprised everyone with his acting and singing finesse, garnering a huge fanbase. On the work front, he appeared in the K-pop drama, When My Love Blooms.

