Got7's Jinyoung Signs Contract With B H Entertainment, Company Calls Him 'new Family'

GOT7’s Jinyoung has officially signed with B H Entertainment, as revealed by the company on Instagram. The officials at B H said that they will support the young star at every step and back him up as he requires. B H Entertainment is a famous acting agency and houses some big names like Lee Byung-hun, Kim Go-Eun, Park Bo-young, Park Hae-soo, Ahn So-hee, Yoo Ji-Tae, Jung Woo, Lee Jin-Wook, Han Ga-in, Han Ji-min, Han Hyo-Joo, Lee Ji-ah, Kim Yong-Ji and others.

Jinyoung started his acting career with the 2012 KBS drama Dream High 2. Post this, he has played a lead role in He Is Psychometric. 2020 saw him in the show When My Love Blooms. He played these roles while also continuing with his work with GOT7.

The group which rose to fame as a highly loved band decided to part ways to pursue their solo careers. This way they could do their own thing all the while collaborating as and when the need arose. A lot of questions on whether the band would disband also came up. This is why they announced that they would be parting ways from JYP Entertainment which had been managing the group since its onset and when their contract ended, the GOT7 members went their separate ways.

GOT7's message to their fans

Post the expiration of their contract with JYP Entertainment, GOT7’s JB, Jackson, Mark, Youngjae, Jinyoung, BamBam and Yugyeom wrote a handwritten letter to IGOT7 (fandom).

“We have decided not to renew our contract with JYP Entertainment, where we began our career. They’ve done the best for us though. We are planning on opening the new chapter of our lives, and wanted to make sure you were the first one to know about it,” the members said, according to SBS News.

They added, “We know whatever we say won’t ease your pain as well as to make your anxiety go away, but there is one thing we can say to you. We would like to say that we don’t want our memories with you kept in the past; we want to keep creating memories with you in the future.”

“Let us show ourselves growing in different ways. We will keep improving ourselves. Keep an eye on us. Love you, IGOT7,” the members said.

All of the members have chosen different paths for themselves. They have chosen agencies that they felt would be the best fit going forward. Younjae has signed an exclusive contract with Sublime Artist Agency, Jackson's label Team Wang has signed a business agreement with SAA. Mark will be releasing a new song titled One In A Million, which is in collaboration with Sanjoy, on February 12.

