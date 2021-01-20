GOT7's Youngjae Joins Sublime Artist Agency; Jackson Wang In Discussion

South Korean K-pop boy band GOT7 announced their exit from label JYP Entertainment on January 19. They parted ways after 7 years and are now looking for a new label. Recently, the lead vocalist Younjae announced that he is joining Sublime Artist Agency. The agency is known to have popular celebrities under them like Rain (star of Ninja Assassin) and Song Kang Ho (star of multiple Academy Award-winning film Parasite). Read the official statement of GOT7's Youngjae.

Also Read: Got7's departure from JYP Entertainment; Read JYP Entertainment's official statement

GOT7's Youngjae joins Sublime Artist Agency

The singer took to his Instagram account to share the news. His fans translated the letter where he said that he will join Sublime Artist Agency. He further thanked his friend and singer of GOT7, Park Jin-Young. He was also quoted saying, "I will show an even better side and various promotions as GOT7 Youngjae and as Choi Youngjae, so please anticipate it.” Check out the post and the translation.

The agency, on the other hand, gave an official statement on the same. The agency told Soompi that they are happy to join hands with Youngjae and asked his fans to show support for his upcoming activities. On the work front, Youngjae will be seen in Netflix's comedy series, I Wish the World Would End Tomorrow. The release date for the same hasn't been announced yet.

Also Read: GOT7 member Yugyeom signs new contract; Here's where he will go after leaving JYP

GOT7's Jackson Wang

Fans all around are happy to know that Youngjae has joined Sublime Artist Agency. On the other hand, GOT7's Jackson Wang is looking for a representation in Korea. He is the founder of Team Wang Label and has been planning to work on a global project. Earlier, it was reported by Newsen that he is in talks with the same agency. Star News, later on, confirmed that they might be working on an exclusive project with Jackson. In the new update, Soompi reported that the agency is discussing a business agreement with the lead vocalist and not an exclusive project.

Also Read: What happened to Yugyeom from GOT7? Is GOT7's Yugyeom leaving JYP?

GOT7 members

The K-pop band debuted in 2014 with the song Girls Girls Girls under JYP Entertainment. It is a 7 member group that consists of Park Jin-Young (lead vocalist), Jackson Wang (Main Rapper), JB (Lead vocalist), Mark Tuan (Main Rapper), BamBam (Rapper), Kim Yugyeom (Vocals) and Choi Youngjae (lead vocalist). They released their fourth album Breathe of Love on November 30 with their previous agency.

Also Read: GOT7 releases the 'Breath of Love: Last Piece' teaser poster

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.