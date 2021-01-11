Got7's Departure From JYP Entertainment; Read JYP Entertainment's Official Statement

Got7 is a South Korean boy band formed by JYP Entertainment in 2014. The group consist of seven members named JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. Got7’s exclusive contract with JYP Entertainment is going to expire soon. But, Got7 would not be renewing their contract with JYP Entertainment anymore.

Recently, JP Entertainment has confirmed that all the members will be leaving the agency. Got7’s last project with JYP Entertainment will be 2021’s the Golden Disc Awards. Today, JYP Entertainment released a statement to officially announce GOT7’s departure. Read the statement below.

JYP Entertainment's official statement -

‘Hello. This is JYP Entertainment.

JYP has held thorough discussions with the GOT7 members ahead of the expiration of their exclusive contract on January 19.

As a result, both sides have agreed not to renew the contract while hoping for a fresh future.

GOT7 has performed exceptionally as a global idol group that represents K-pop since their debut on January 16, 2014.

We genuinely thank GOT7 for being part of the growth of K-pop and JYP, as well as I GOT7 and all fans who have been a source of motivation to GOT7’s activities with their endless support since their debut.

Our official relationship ends here, but JYP will sincerely cheer on the new future that the GOT7 members will advance into.’

The group has found fans worldwide and has gained attention for their performances. Although they are leaving the agency, they would remain as a band. Member's Mark Tuan took to Twitter and reassured their fans about the same. Sharing a selfie of all 7, Mark wrote that the past 7 years had been the best years of his life. He also wrote that nothing was coming to an end and this was just the beginning. He continued saying that the seven of them were going to continue to bring their fans the best version of themselves till the end. In his hashtag, he mentioned that Got7 would stay forever. Fans commented in large numbers giving the band love and support.

The past 7 years have been the best years of my life. Nothing is coming to an end, just the beginning. The seven of us are going to continue to bring you guys the best version of us till the end. #GOT7FOREVER pic.twitter.com/WnRK852Txd — Mark Tuan (@marktuan) January 10, 2021

i love you all so much, stanning you all is the best thing i did and i know that no matter i will forever support all seven of you. thank you so much and yes, #GOT7FOREVER — ً (@yourswje) January 10, 2021

It was the best seven years of my life too. Yes definitely, we are so happy to be able to be in this new beginning with the seven of you. We will always be waiting for everything you seven have to offer, both as a group and as individuals. WE LOVE YOU. — ☽ (@sevendless) January 10, 2021

I haven’t cried for the past hour but you made me with this post 😂 Always here for you so come back whenever you’re ready! — 야나 누나 (@haetbitmark) January 10, 2021

