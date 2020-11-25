Grammy 2021 Nominations: The Weeknd Calls Recording Academy "corrupt"

The Weeknd has slamed the Grammys after receiving zero nominations for his new album. In a tweet, the Blinding Lights singer called The Grammys “corrupt”. He even added that the Recording Academy owes him, his fans, and the industry “transparency” in the voting process. Find out more details about The Weeknd’s tweet and his Grammys nominations 2021 snub here.

The Weeknd reacts to his Grammys snub on Twitter

The Grammys nominations 2021 were finally revealed on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. The moment the nominations were announced, the predictions about the winners began. But many fans were surprised to see Canadian singer, The Weeknd, did not receive a single nomination this year. Even The Weeknd seemed surprised by this snub.

The Hills singer took to Twitter and called out the Recording Academy in his tweet. In his tweet, The Weeknd a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye wrote that the Grammys “remain corrupt”. Furthermore, he also added that the Recording Academy owes transparency to him, his fans, and the music industry. Take a look at The Weeknd’s tweet here.

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency... — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

From the moment The Weeknd called out the Recording Academy, his tweet went viral in no time. Soon, The Rolling Stone reported that the Canadian singer was shutout after weeks of discussion regarding him performing at the annual ceremony in January. According to the media portal’s report, many conversations took place between the singer’s team and the Recording Academy.

The media portal’s source revealed that an “ultimatum” was given to singer and his team regarding him the headlining act the upcoming Super Bowl. It was further confirmed that he will perform at both the events. But after all these conversations, The Weeknd has been completely snubbed from the Grammys nominations 2021.

The Recording Academy Chair and Interim President/CEO, Harvey Mason Jr. gave a statement to Rolling Stone about this snub. In his statement, Mason Jr. revealed that he understands that The Weeknd is “disappointed” over his snub this year. He added that he himself was surprised and can empathise with his feelings. But the voting process ended before The Weeknd announced him performing at the upcoming Super Bowl. Hence his announcement could not have affected his nomination at the Grammys 2021.

