Harry Styles Was A Dog-sitter For Emma Corrin Of 'The Crown' Fame?

Harry Styles had recently made major headlines when he posed for a US Vogue cover photo wearing a dress. Rightwingers had resorted attacking Styles on social media and the conversation had taken a toxic turn where people were discussing how feminity is being taught to men via mainstream pop artists and culture. Harry, however, had maintained his silence about the matter and did not issue any statement addressing the same. While in the midst of being in an overt controversy, a new shade of Harry Styles has now been bought to fans by The Crown's Emma Corrin.

Also read: Harry Styles’ mum says she is proud of him for sporting a dress on his recent cover

Emma Corrin reveals Harry Style is her dog sitter

The breakout star from The Crown recently sat down in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. During her interview with Fallon, Emma stated that Harry Styles has been her dog sitter for one time when she went out for a dinner. Emma revealed that she knew where Harry lived and dropped off her dog named 'Spencer' to look at him for the night. However, Emma also revealed that it was just a one time gig for Harry, explaining why would that be the case.

Also read: Harry Styles' fans defend the singer after Candace Owens' 'bring back manly men' tweet

Emma revealed that Harry Styles has not ever been a dog sitter for her again because halfway through her dinner, she received a text from Harry asking her whether it is normal for her dog to be farting all the time. On the other hand, Emma also expressed that the one thing she likes about the story is that her dog does not know he was being taken care of by Harry Styles. For her dog, it was just another person.

Also read: Billie Eilish and Harry Styles will appear in a seven-part Gucci mini-film series

This is not the first time Harry has stepped up and taken care of furry friends. Nearly a month ago, Harry Styles had taken care of a fan's fish by feeding it fish food. Interestingly, the fan's fish was also named Harry. A few years back, Harry Styles had randomly offered to watch a stranger's dog in Hollywood, LA, as the owner went on to buy take out dinner from a restaurant. Looking at the track record, it won't be the last time a Harry Styles' pet-related story hits the internet.

Also read: Harry Styles, Florence quarantined as 'Don't Worry Darling' member tests COVID positive

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.