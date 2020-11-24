The Weeknd Turns Up At American Music Awards Covered In Bandages And Bruises

Canadian singer and musician The Weeknd attracted a lot of attention when he turned up at the American Music Awards with a bandaged face and bruises all over his face. Even though the Starboy singer won three awards, he was more remembered for his look than his awards. The singer's face was covered in bloodied bandages throughout the ceremony, even when he went up on stage to receive his prizes. Read on to know why The Weeknd chose to make an appearance with a bandaged face.

Also Read | The Weeknd Appears Bandaged Like A Mummy At 2020 American Music Awards, Inspires Meme Fest

The Weeknd makes an appearance at the American Music Awards with a bandaged face

Canadian musician and singer The Weeknd turned up at the American Music Awards with a rather different look, with his face covered in bandages. According to a report by Elle, the Blinding Lights singer performed Save Your Tears and In Your Eyes with the same look and even went up on the stage to receive his award for the American Music Awards Favourite Album - Soul/ R&B for the album After Hours, with the battered, bandage covered face. It isn't the first time that the singer has turned up looking injured and bruises on his face. Earlier this year in August, The Weeknd made an appearance at the MTV VMAs with bruises all over.

Also Read | Katy Perry Dedicates Her American Music Awards Performance To Her Father; See Post

His looks got a lot of attention during both the events but it The Weeknd wasn't really injured but trying to send a message to his fans. His album After Hours and the song Blinding Lights and the short films for these videos were trying to warn people against drunk driving and what it could result in, which is why The Weeknd sported the two injured and bloodied looks on two different occasions to promote the cause.

Also Read | 2020 American Music Awards: Justin Bieber, K-pop Band BTS Among Others To Perform

According to a report by Esquire earlier this year, the singer said that his song Blinding Lights from the album After Hours is about when you want to see someone at night and you're intoxicated, but you go anyway and are blinded by the streetlights. He further said that he wouldn't ever promote drunk driving but that is the main undertone of his song.

Also Read | The Weeknd To Perform At Super Bowl Half-time Show, NFL Fans Brace For Blockbuster Show

Also Read | American Music Awards 2020: The Weeknd & Roddy Ricch Bag Highest Nominations With 8 Nods

Image Credits: The Weeknd Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.