Greatest Hip-Hop Beats Of All Times That Have Made Fans Go Crazy

Beats is debatably the most important element of hip-hop. It is known to be the cornerstone of every song and the foundation on which the lyrics are built upon. Hip-hop beats dictate the time signature, the tone of the lyrics and the tempo of the song. Hip-Hop beats come at the beginning and the end of the creative process that goes into each song. Here is a compilation of the greatest hip-hop beats of all the times.

The Message

Producer: Jiggs Chase, Ed Flethcer, Sylvia Robinson

Album: The Message

Label: Sugar Hill

The Message is a song by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five. It was released as a single by Sugar Hill Records on July 1, 1982 and was later featured on the group's first studio album, The Message.

In Da Club

Producer: Dr. Dre

Album: Get Rich or Die Tryin'

Label: Aftermath Entertainment, Interscope, Shady

In da Club is a song by American rapper 50 Cent from his debut studio album Get Rich or Die Tryin' (2003). The track was written by 50 Cent, Dr. Dre and Mike Elizondo, and produced by Dr. Dre with co-production credit from Elizondo. The song was released in January 2003 as the album's lead single and peaked at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, becoming 50 Cent's first number-one single on that chart.

Can’t tell me nothing

Producer: Kanye West, DJ Toomp

Album: Graduation

Label: Roc-A-Fella, Def Jam

Can't Tell Me Nothing is a song by American hip-hop recording artist Kanye West. It was released on May 15, 2007, as the lead single of his third studio album, Graduation. The song was produced by Kanye West and Atlanta record producer DJ Toomp.

A Milli

Producer: Bangladesh

Album: Tha Carter III

Label: Cash Money, Universal Motown

A Milli abbreviated occasionally as "Milli", is a song by American rapper Lil Wayne. The song released February 13, 2008, as the second official single from his sixth album Tha Carter III.

