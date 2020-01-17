Ariana Grande Sued For Plagiarising '7 Rings' From A Hip-hop Artist

Ariana Grande has found herself in a legal mess after a hip-hop artist has sued her for plagiarism. Ariana Grande along with half a dozen songwriters was sued by the artist for copyright infringement on Thursday. The performer named Jack Stone who goes by the stage name DOT claims that Ariana Grande’s hit song 7 Rings is ripped off from his song You Need I Got It, which was recorded in 2017.

What does the lawsuit state?

The Hip-hop artist suspects producer Tommy Brown to be involved as well as he claims that he had taken his song to Music Industry executive including Brown who has worked closely with Ariana Grande. The lawsuit states that Brown picked up pivotal elements from the previously recorded song. The most common one being the chorus line of Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings. While Ariana Grande's 7 Rings has a line, I Want It, I Got It. I Want It, I Got It on repeat, DOT’s song has the line You Need It, I Got It. You Want It, I Got It.

DOT filed the lawsuit in the New York federal court by attorney Tamir Young. It has been reported that the attorney stated that the choruses of each song were analysed by two forensic musicologists and they found the notes and rhythm to be considerably similar. It has been reported that the suit alleges that from a metrical placement perspective, all of 39 respective notes on Ariana Grande’s song matches with that of DOT’s song.

It has been reported that the suit claims that Ariana Grande's 7 Rings has already netted a revenue more than $10 million. Ariana Grande is also slated to perform in the Grammy Awards this year, she also has up to 5 nominations for her songs, while two of which are for 7 Rings.

7 Rings has been nominated for the award of ‘record of the year’ as well. She will be performing the award function that will be held next week. Ariana Grande's 7 Rings was also at the number 1 position on the Billboard charts from more than eight weeks.

