Grimes Gives Her And Musk's Son X Æ A-12 Viking Inspired Haircut, Shares Picture

Grimes has given her son an unusual haircut and has posted receipts about the same on Instagram. The singer took to Instagram and shared a picture of her son’s new haircut that is inspired by the Vikings. Grimes also revealed that she ended up giving X this new haircut after she was inspired by the Netflix series, The Last Kingdom. Find out more details about this story below.

Grimes give Viking inspired haircut to her son

Elon Musk creates headlines with every move. Back in May 2020, Elon Musk and Grimes made headlines when they revealed the name of their son. The couple named their son X Æ A-12. The internet was puzzled over how Elon Musk’s son’s name was supposed to be pronounced. Soon, Elon Musk in an interview on Joe Rogan explained the pronunciation of the same.

But now, Elon Musk and Grimes’ baby is making headlines for a different reason. Singer and Elon Musk’s girlfriend Grimes recently took to Instagram and shared a new haircut of their baby. The singer revealed the same on her Instagram stories. In these stories, Grimes’ baby is getting a haircut while he is playing with his toys on the bathtub.

In her first Instagram story, Grimes posted a picture of her back from her back. Along with the picture, she wrote, “not sure this haircut went well but he’s a Viking now”. In the second Instagram story, Grimes’ baby is playing with his toys in the bathtub while his mother is busy cutting his hair. In the third Instagram story, Grimes post a picture of her baby from the front but covered his face with a panda emoji. Along with picture she wrote, “Haircut inspired by The Last Kingdom on Netflix”. She also deemed the Netflix show a “masterpiece” in the caption. Take a look at all of Grimes’ Instagram stories here.

As mentioned earlier, Elon Musk explained the pronunciation of his son’s name in an interview with Joe Rogan. In the interview, Musk revealed that his partner Grimes mostly came up with the name. He added the name is just the letter “X” and the ‘Æ’ in his name should be pronounced as “Ash”. Elon Musk also revealed that the A-12 in his son’s name stands for Archangel 12, an aircraft built for the CIA. Hence X Æ A-12 is pronounced as X Ash A-12.

