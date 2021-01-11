Grimes Shares That She Has "finally" Contracted Coronavirus And Is "enjoying Her Recovery"

Elon Musk's girlfriend, Grimes is one of the many celebrities who has tested positive for coronavirus. The image that can be found below is a screenshot of one of the stories posted by her on January 9, through which she could be seen communicating that the musician has "finally" contracted the coronavirus. But, judging by her posts on social media from two days ago, it seems like she is ''enjoying'' her recovery process, in particular, the effects of the medication that Grimes is ingesting for treating the virus. As far as the health update regarding Elon Musk and their first child together is concerned, nothing has been revealed by the tech giant yet. The news pieces that said something on the lines of "Grimes contracts coronavirus" started surfacing on the internet just a few hours ago.

Also Read: Grimes' New Name Consists Of Only One Letter, See Details Here

The Post:

As per a report on NME.com, the musician had been criticised for using the word "finally" as if contracting the pathogen was a positive event. To the critics, Grimes supporters responded by saying something on the lines of coming close to contracting the pathogen as she had been in close proximity of those people who had tested positive later or were just coming out of recovery. As per a report on Fox News, Musk had already had his COVID-19 episode and has now fully recovered from the same. The report in question quoted Musk describing coronavirus as a kind of a cold or flu, which were apparently the only symptoms that he had at the time of him testing positive.

Also Read: Grimes Reveals That Her 5-month-old Baby With Elon Musk Is Into 'radical Art'

Latest professional update on Grimes:

On the work front, Grimes recently released her latest album which goes by the name of "Miss Anthropocene". Some of the songs that have become the favourite of the fans from that very album are the likes of So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth - Art Mix, Darkseid and Delete Forever, to name a few. Her music has been described as epic love ballads which generally have a morose treatment.

Also Read: Wave Of New 'Signal' Signups As Elon Musk Asks Followers To Switch From WhatsApp

Elon Musk, on the other hand, very recently surpassed Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos as the wealthiest individual on earth after the equity shares of Tesla saw a surge in prices just a few days ago. As per a report on LiveMint.com, Elon Musk has a net worth of approximately 209 billion dollars, while Bezos has a fortune that amounts to a little under the 200 billion dollar mark.

Also Read: Elon Musk Believes Future Mars Economy Is Going To Be Based On Cryptocurrencies

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.