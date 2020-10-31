Grimes' New Name Consists Of Only One Letter, See Details Here

Elon Musk and Grimes had made headlines earlier this year when they announced news of welcoming their little son in this world. Grimes' son did the rounds on the internet for the name being very unique. Elon Musk and Grimes named their son X Æ A-XII. After around five months Grimes has revealed that she now goes by a new name which consists of only one letter. For all the people who are curious to know about Grimes’ new name, here is everything you need to know about it.

Grimes' new name

After naming her firstborn as X Æ A-XII, Grimes’ new name is doing the rounds on the internet. In an interview with the New York Times, Grimes revealed that she is now going by an unusual name herself. Grimes’ real name is Claire Boucher. During the interview, Grimes shared that she now goes by the new name ‘C’. Grimes' new name is a reference to the speed of light, she added. The single-letter name for Grimes is now something she has common with her son. Grimes’ son whose real name is X Æ A-XII goes by X for short. 32-year-old C shares X with her 49-year-old boyfriend Elon Musk. The SpaceX CEO and Grimes welcomed their son in May this year.

In the same interview, C talked about the unique interests of her baby X. C revealed that she has watched movies like Apocalypse Now with her baby X Æ A-XII. She further added that her 5-month-old son is into radical art and she does not think that it is problematic to engage with the kids on that level. C also mentioned that X has already developed a sophisticated taste in media

Grimes' son

Elon Musk and Grimes son made the headlines earlier this year after announcing the birth of their son. Sharing the unusual name on Twitter, Grimes had also shared a full breakdown of the name. Here is a look at Grimes’ son name breakdown.

X, the unknown variable Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat)

Image Credits: Grimes Instagram

