'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Actor Kanika Mann Gets Hitched To Singer Kaka? See Pics

On Thursday, Punjabi singer Kaka took to Instagram and posted photos with Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega star, Kanika Mann. In the pic, the duo sported wedding outfits and Kaka sat down on his knees and made Kanika wear a ring. She pulled off a white wedding gown and the singer sported a black and white tuxedo. While many guessed that the photos were from Kanika Mann's wedding, many also wrote that they were some stills from her upcoming music album.

Sharing the adorable photos, Kaka wrote, "She is heart," whereas Kanika shared another pic and wrote, "So they tell me that you lookin' for a girl like me." However, in the first week of January, Kanika had mentioned that she was shooting for her song, Pagal Hona Nahi, with the singer. A user quipped, "Waiting for your wedding oh sorry, meant your music video like this."

Kaka shares new stills with Kanika

Kanika was last seen in the show, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, which went off-air this year. The cast of the show had their last lunch together and got emotional while bidding adieu. Kanika mentioned that she got to know about the show going off-air on December 31 she thought that it was the best day to learn that her debut show was wrapping up.

Mann added that at first, she was shocked, but she then she comforted herself by thinking that the New Year will mark new beginnings for her. Not only this, but she also remarked that she stayed positive but could not hold back her tears while shooting the last scene. She wrote, "It's now time to bid good-bye to my dearest Guddan! Guddan will always be a part of who I am, and always hold a special place in my heart! Thankyou @zeetv @shoonya_square #myamazingcast #mylovelyaudience."

After wrapping up her shoot, she jetted off to Goa with her friends and family and shared many glimpses of her trip on Instagram. Right from sharing goofy selfies to doing the parasailing, she did it all. Nishant Singh Malkhani also joined her on the trip.

