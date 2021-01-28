Milind Soman To Essay A Never-before-seen Role In 'Metro Park Season 2'

Versatile actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman is all set to essay a comic character in the upcoming sequel of the popular series Metro Park 2. The actor will surprise his fans with a character named Arpit, who is a rich, successful dentist and free-spirited bachelor. Milind's punchlines and his gripping role in the series will surely tickle the funny bones of all the viewers. The series is helmed by Abi Varghese.

Milind Soman to essay a comic role for first time

The comedy series comprises an ensemble star cast including Ranvir Shorey, Purbi Joshi, Omi Vaidya, Sarita Joshi, and Vega Tamotia. Metro Park Season 2 will premiere on 29th January and will be available for viewers across the globe only on Eros Now. Other than being a free-spirited person, Milind’s character will show him in a messy and a little goofy avatar who is trying to stay relevant despite the day-to-day struggles. What starts as a spur-of-the-moment decision, turns into a chance to reunite with Payal Patel.

The story of the first part revolves around a newly-married couple, Kannan and Kinjal, who are expecting a baby, live in an apartment in New York, and plan to shift to Metro Park in New Jersey, which is close to Kinjal's sister's house. Kalpesh, Kannan's brother-in-law runs an American convenience store called Pay and Run in the heart of India-town in New Jersey and lives with his wife Payal who runs her beauty salon. Earlier, the makers had shared pictures from the sets of the series after the team wrapped up the schedule. The photos chronicle the fun journey of the entire cast and crew as they resumed shooting and wrapped it up smoothly considering the difficulties due to the pandemic.

