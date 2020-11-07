'Metro Park 2' team wraps up shooting schedule in New Jersey, shares pics from sets

The much-awaited web show Metro Park that entertained the audience amid the pandemic because of the relatable storyline, is set to tickle the funny bones with season 2. The makers of the show recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of the second season. The show with an amazing star cast including Ranvir Shorey, Pitobash, Purbi Joshi, Milind Soman, Sarita Joshi, Gopal Dutt, and Vega Tamotia has started arousing curiosity in fans about the story.

Metro Park 2 shooting wraps up

Given that the shoot began in the middle of the pandemic in New Jersey, the studio ensured the utmost precautions and safety measures. After an exciting shoot in one of the beautiful cities of the world, the team has finally wrapped the shoot for its second season of Metro Park. The photos chronicle the fun journey of the entire cast and crew as they resumed shooting and wrapped it up smoothly considering the difficulties due to the pandemic.

Read: 'Metro Park 2' Cast Kick Starts Shooting With New Additions And Precautions Amid COVID-19

Read: Ranvir Shorey 'losing' His Head At USA Museum Of Illusion; Replies To Gabbbar's Advice

The story of the first part revolves around a newly-married couple, Kannan and Kinjal, who are expecting a baby, live in an apartment in New York, and plan to shift to Metro Park in New Jersey, which is close to Kinjal's sister's house. Kalpesh, Kannan's brother-in-law runs an American convenience store called Pay and Run in the heart of India-town in New Jersey and lives with his wife Payal who runs her beauty salon.

Eros Now's Metro Park is a perfect blend of drama and comedy. The show is written by Ajayan Venugopalan and directed by Abi Varghese & Ajayan Venugopalan. Actress Purbi Joshi shared a still from the sets of the film while informing about the filming of the second season. In the picture, she can be seen sitting with Ranvir Shorey on a bench while gazing at a picturesque landscape. Apart from Purbi, Ranvir also treated fans with a goofy picture from the sets where he can be seen jumping in the air while holding Purbi Joshi, Abi Varghese, and Ajayan Venugopalan.

Read: Ranvir Shorey Hits Back At 'bigot' Charge After Seeking Provision For 'indigenous Faiths'

Read: Ranvir Shorey Speaks About Public Anger Around Sushant's Death, Says 'they Need Answers'

(Image credit: PR Handout)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.