Rakhee Gulzar's Birthday: Frequently Asked Questions Answered About 'Kabhi Kabhie' Star

Rakhee Gulzar, the veteran actor has worked for more than four decades in the industry. This Indian film actor has worked in both Hindi as well as Bengali films. Throughout her acting career, Rakhee was appreciated with Filmfare Awards for the three times, National Film Award, and many other honours for her incredible work.

Rakhee Gulzar is also the second most-nominated performer in the female best actor categories. She was nominated for 16 times; 8 times for Best Actress and 8 times for Best Supporting Actress. Rakhee Gulzar made her acting debut with a Bengali film name, Bodhu Boron in 1967 in a lead role. Her first Hindi film was Jeevan Mrityu in 1970. So, today on Rakhee Gulzar's birthday, here are some of the most commonly asked FAQs about the actor.

Rake Gulzar’s trivia: Here are some common FAQs by fans

How Old is Rakhee?

Rakhee Gulzar is 73 years old. The actor was born just after a few hours when India’s Independence was declared. As per reports, Rakhee does not want to become an actor, but she had to join the film industry due to her family’s financial condition.

Why did Rakhee and Gulzar separate?

As per the reports of NDTV, Gulzar had married a Divorcee Rakhee in the year 1973. Reports say that their separation process started when Gulzar did not consider Rakhee for his movie, Mausam and took her rival actor, Sharmila. Some conjectures were also made on the lines that the popular poet Gulzar got so angry with Rakhee’s success that he walked out, and they separated.

Where is Rakhee Gulzar now?

Presently, Rakhee lives as a recluse in her farmhouse at Panvel. She is happily spending time tending to a huge flock of animals and growing vegetables, which is keeping her connected to nature. She is also making herself happy at the farmhouse by following her hobby, that is reading books.

Is Meghna Gulzar Rakhee’s daughter?

Yes, Meghna Gulzar is the daughter of Rakhee Gulzar. Meghna, daughter of Rakhee is a popular Bollywood film director and writer.

Rakhee Gulzar’s trivia (personal life)

Name- Rakhee Gulzar

Occupation- Actor

Birth Date- August 15, 1947

Zodiac Sign- Leo

Nationality- Indian

Religion- Hindu

Height- 5 feet 2 inches/ 157 centimeters

Weight- 70 kgs/ 154 pounds

Hobbies- Reading

Hair Colour- Salt & Pepper

Eye Colour- Hazel Green

Birth Place- Rana Ghar, Nadia District, West Bengal, India

