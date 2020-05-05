Guru Randhawa Unveils Soul Stirring Song 'Satnam Waheguru'; Check Out The Video Here

While celebrities across the country are doing every bit in their capacity to spread out positivity at these times of turmoil, singer Guru Randhawa has now found a new way to do the same. Recently, Guru Randhawa, who shot to fame post the success of the much-popular music videos like Outfit and Black, released a rendition of Satnam Waheguru, a soulful song, which is presented by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar.

Considering the state of disturbance the world is currently embroiled in, Guru Randhawa’s recent Punjabi devotional hymn is a chant that oozes a strong sense of peace and calmness, which promotes overall spiritual well-being of a person. Sung and composed by Guru, Satnam Waheguru is an ancient Punjabi devotional hymn that has come across various versions by singers.

Guru's new song Satnam Waheguru

Speaking about the new song, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar said, “In challenging times such as these, we turn to prayer. T-Series has been catering to multiple language markets and we are proud to present Guru Randhawa’s chant of Satnam Waheguru. In between all the chaos, his Soulful Meditation of Satnam Waheguru is truly uplifting and I am sure will provide solace to all of us.”

Guru Randhawa said, “I strongly believe that Waheguru is with us in sickness and in health. I’m glad to present this divine hymn with T-Series, who have kept the tradition alive for years and presented devotional music to people, even in the most remote areas of the country.”

Guru Randhawa’s last outing Black

Composed and penned by Bunty Bains, Black is a sad romantic track, featuring Guru and Krishna Mukherjee. Voiced by Guru, the song chronicles the story of a successful man who loses his love interest to a fatal car accident. In addition to the strong lyrics and spell bounding music, Guru left no stone unturned to surprise his fans in the recently released music track, as the singer also performed a stunt sequence in the video.

As the video neared its end, Guru was seen hanging in the air. He was tied with harness and ropes, which were later made invisible in the video with special effects. Recently, Guru took to his official Instagram handle to share a BTS video from the sets of Black, in which the singer is seen trying his best to perform the stunt. With the video, Randhawa revealed that it was the first time he had tried any stunt for a music video. Take a look:

