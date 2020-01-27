Guru Randhawa Impressed With THIS Kid And Wants Him In His Next Video. Read More

Social media today, has given people the platform to showcase their talents and sometimes even earn fortune and build a career. Content production, may it be videos or written content, is at an all time high. With videos going viral, people sometimes become overnight sensations.

Recently, one such video has gone viral on social media. The video is of a kid dancing to the tunes of popular singer Guru Randhawa's song. The song that the kid is dancing to is High Rated Gabru by Guru Randhawa

Guru Randhawa recently took to social media to share the video from his official account. The singer is very impressed with the kid and his amazing talent. The video is being liked and by his followers and they are also dropping in lovely comments and lauding the kid for his immense talent. Fans of Guru Randhawa are pouring love and support for this kid from around the world.

Guru Randhawa shared the video on his official Instagram account where he boasts of around 12.5 Million followers. With the video, Guru Randhawa wrote,” This needs to be seen and promoted. What a great talent and thanks for choosing my song and showing your moves little one ❤️ Would love to meet him and feature in my music video ❤️”

Guru Randhawa gave many hit songs to the industry like High Rated Gabru, Lagadi Lahore Di with millions of views on Youtube. Recently, the song Lagdi Lahore Di of Guru Randhawa has been recreated. This song has been recreated for Street Dancer 3D, the song has also been sung by Guru Randhawa himself.

