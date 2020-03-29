PM-CARES fund: Guru Randhawa to donate Rs 20 lakh, Rajkumar Hirani, others pledge support

India is grappling with an extremely challenging situation at the moment with the COVID-19 pandemic spreading across the country. While the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a relief package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore, the fact remains that any other donations to the rescue mission will be a huge help to the government. With many willing to help and contribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it easier with the setting up of the PM-CARES fund to battle the situation.

B-Town comes out in support

There was an immediate flow of contributions to the fund, with Akshay Kumar’s Rs 25 crore making headlines. The other members of the film industry also pledged to contribute.

Now, Guru Randhawa has also pledged to contribute Rs 20 lakh. The singer wrote that it was important to help each other at the moment and added that he was repaying the love from his fans who paid money to watch him at his concerts or listened to his songs.

I pledge to contribute Rs 20 lacs from my savings to @narendramodi sir’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s help each other 🙏🏻



I have earned money through my shows and songs which you all have bought tickets or have bought from online platforms. So here is doing my contribution 🙏 Jai Hind https://t.co/h0F1KOuQNV — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) March 28, 2020

Murad Khetani pledged Rs 25 lakh to the PM-CARES relief fund. The producer, known for films like Kabir Singh and Mubarakan, wrote that his prayers and thoughts are always there for the country’s well-being, and added ‘Hum honge kamyab’ (we will succeed). He also pledged Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

I pledge to contribute 25 lakhs to PM Cares funds, our earnest prayers and thoughts are always for our country’s well being @PMOIndia . Hum hoge kamayab . #PM-CARES fund . @narendramodi https://t.co/0G67z1B7cP — Murad Khetani (@MuradKhetani) March 28, 2020

Rajkumar Hirani also pledged to donate to the fund. The 3 Idiots director urged his followers to join, irrespective of the amount they can contribute.

I pledge to contribute.

Small or big, let’s contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. @narendramodi https://t.co/1Ci4rui5ha — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) March 28, 2020

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also made a ‘tiny contribution’ to the fund. The Panga director wrote that with love and unity India could ‘rise held high.’

To transform the world we must begin with ourselves & what is important in beginning with ourselves is the intention~J Krishnamurti.I have made a tiny contribution to our #PMCaresFund Love matters most & together #India can rise head held high. @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/cZhaPWB0HF — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) March 28, 2020

The film industry had earlier come with a relief fund for the daily wage workers of the film industry. Several stars also promised to help the other daily wage earners of the country.

Let’s take care of the daily wage earners. Film fraternity has come together to help wholeheartedly. I pledge to contribute & support this initiative. Request you all to support the daily wage earners. https://t.co/0xWJ03dmw8 #iStandWithHumanity#MahaveerJain#ArtOfLiving #BMC pic.twitter.com/gYNANdbAL9 — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) March 25, 2020

Meanwhile, India is currently under a complete lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The lockdown is set to last till April 14. The number of cases are inching towards 900, while 19 casualties have been reported.

