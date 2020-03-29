The Debate
PM-CARES Fund: Guru Randhawa To Donate Rs 20 Lakh; Rajkumar Hirani, Others Pledge Support

Bollywood News

As PM Modi announced the PM-CARES fund to battle COVID-19, Guru Randhawa pledged to donate Rs 20 lakh. Rajkumar Hirani and others also pledged support.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM-CARES fund: Guru Randhawa to donate Rs 20 lakh, Rajkumar Hirani, others pledge support

India is grappling with an extremely challenging situation at the moment with the COVID-19 pandemic spreading across the country. While the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a relief package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore, the fact remains that any other donations to the rescue mission will be a huge help to the government. With many willing to help and contribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it easier with the setting up of the PM-CARES fund to battle the situation.

READ: Tata Trusts Pledges Rs 500 Crores For PPEs, Testing Kits As India Battles Coronavirus

B-Town comes out in support 

There was an immediate flow of contributions to the fund, with Akshay Kumar’s Rs 25 crore making headlines. The other members of the film industry also pledged to contribute. 

Now, Guru Randhawa has also pledged to contribute Rs 20 lakh. The singer wrote that it was important to help each other at the moment and added that he was repaying the love from his fans who paid money to watch him at his concerts or listened to his songs.

Murad Khetani pledged Rs 25 lakh to the PM-CARES relief fund. The producer, known for films like Kabir Singh and Mubarakan, wrote that his prayers and thoughts are always there for the country’s well-being, and added ‘Hum honge kamyab’ (we will succeed). He also pledged Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

READ: Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 25 Cr To 'PM CARES' Fund Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; PM Modi Replies

Rajkumar Hirani also pledged to donate to the fund. The 3 Idiots director urged his followers to join, irrespective of the amount they can contribute.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also made a ‘tiny contribution’ to the fund. The Panga director wrote that with love and unity India could ‘rise held high.’

READ: Varun Dhawan Pledges To Donate Rs 30 Lakh To PM CARES & Rs 25 Lakh To Maha CM's Fund

The film industry had earlier come with a relief fund for the daily wage workers of the film industry. Several stars also promised to help the other daily wage earners of the country.

Meanwhile, India is currently under a complete lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The lockdown is set to last till April 14. The number of cases are inching towards 900, while 19 casualties have been reported.

READ: Twinkle Khanna Says,'the Man Makes Me Proud' As Akshay Donates Rs 25 Cr For 'PM CARES'

 

 

First Published:
